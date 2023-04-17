How to Break the Seal of the Lake Vampire Survivors

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to Break the Seal of the Lake in Vampire Survivors so you can unlock the Abyss Foscari stage? Unfortunately, there are many steps that you must take before you start the process of breaking the seal of the lake on the Lake Foscari stage. While these steps aren’t complicated, they can take time because you must unlock specific characters and evolve specific weapons. However, we have provided you with an easy-to-follow guide to make it as easy as possible.

Before breaking the Seal of the Lake Vampire Survivors, you must do a few things. First, you will want to follow the below steps in this exact order:

Unlock Elenaor Uziron Unlock Maruto Cuts Unlock Eskizzibur Unlock Keitha Muort Evolve Flash Arrow into Millionaire

How to Unlock Eleanor Uziron in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Elanor Uziron, open the Black Coffin found in the Lake Foscari stage. You will find the Black Coffin in the northwest corner of the stage map. When you find the Black Coffin, you need to stand on it and defeat the enemies that appear. After doing so, the Black Coffin will open, and you will unlock Eleanor Uziron.

You can also go into the Forbidden Scrolls of Morban and cast the Spell: spellsomething to unlock Eleanor without following the above steps.

How to Unlock Maruto Cuts in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Maruto Cuts, you must create the Spellstrom weapon by joining the SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike weapons in a Union while playing as Elanor Uziron. After performing the union, you must open the next Treasure Chest to trigger the evolution.

You can also go into the Forbidden Scrolls of Morban and cast the Spell: animeismypassion to unlock Maruto without following the above steps.

How to Unlock Eskizzibur in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Eskizzibur weapon, you must survive for 15 minutes on any map using Maruto Cuts. You can make this process much quicker by turning on the Hurry Mode feature on the stage selection screen.

How to Unlock Keitha Muort in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Keitha Muort in Vampire Survivors, you need to evolve Eskizzibur into Legionnaire by getting Eskizzbiur to its max level, 8, and by getting the Armor passive item to max level, 5. But, again, you need to open the next available Treasure Chest to trigger the evolution animation.

You can also go into the Forbidden Scrolls of Morban and cast the Spell: oopsistoleoneagain to unlock Ketiha without following the above steps.

How to Evolve Flash Arrow into Millionaire in Vampire Survivors

To evolve Flash Arrow into Millionaire, you must head to the Lake Foscari map while playing as Keitha Muort. You must have Flash Arrow to level 8, Clover to level 5, and Bracer to level 5. Once you have achieved these levels, you must open the next Treasure Chest to trigger the animation.

How to Break the Seal of the Lake in Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC

Once you have evolved Flash Arrow into Millionaire, you can break the Seal of the Lake in Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC. Stay at the Lake Foscari map and head to the northeast corner of the map. You will find a Green Crystal by the lake. All you need to do to Break the Seal of the Lake is stand on the Green Crystal. Once you are standing on it, the Millionaire weapon will break it. Once broken, you will be transported to the Abyss Foscari stage. You can also go to the Abyss Foscari stage from the Stage Select screen since you unlocked it by following the above steps.

