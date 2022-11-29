How to Catch Ting-Lu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As players work towards completing their Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they may notice that four slots need to be filled. These spots belong to the Ruinous Pokemon, Legendary creatures that lay dormant behind shrines, waiting for players to unleash them into the world.

However, as gamers work around the map pulling the 32 Ominous Black Stakes that keep these creatures hiding in plain sight, players will want to focus on the Green Set to unlock Ting-Lu. Once all eight stakes have been pulled, it’s time to begin the hunt for this mythical beast to free them once more.

Where Is Ting-Lu’s Shrine In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While Ting-Lu has been captured in this copy of the game, players will find their shrine tucked inside of the bend within Socarrat Trail. Heading down this slope, Trainers will find themselves face to face with the Bright Green Shrine door that needs to be touched to unleash the beast within. Players that have encountered this earlier in the game without pulling the 8 Ominous Stakes will notice that the chains have been broken, and they are ready to come out.

Players who have also done all of their assignments in school can speak with Ms. Raifort to learn the locations of all Shrines in-game.

Once Ting-Lu has been unleashed, players will need to prepare for quite the battle against this Level 60 Legendary beast. As a Dark/Ground-type Pokemon, there are a fair number of weaknesses that this particular Legendary has, including these types:

Fighting

Bug

Water

Grass

Ice

Fairy

Bringing Pokemon to this battle that coincides with these types will allow gamers an excellent opportunity to bring this monster into their team. However, if a player happens to knock this Pokemon out in battle, they almost instantly respawn. This allows Trainers the opportunity to add this particularly powerful Pokemon to their team.

Unfortunately, for those that are looking to add this Pokemon to their team with their Shiny Variant, they will need to wait a while before they can get them. The Ruinous Pokemon are currently shiny-locked, meaning that they have Shiny Data, but are not currently available in the game to be found or captured.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022