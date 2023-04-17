Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to Chamber in Mordhau? Chambering is a defensive technique where you attack your opponent when they strike you to block their attack with your attack, and then you immediately counterattack. Whew… that’s a mouthful. Chambering is also an excellent counter to opponents who feint a lot or when you are stuck in a stalemate. First, we’ll cover the basic techniques of Chambering, like timing, so you can become a Chambering master in Mordhau, leading to more advanced techniques.

How to Perform a Chamber in Mordhau

Basically, to Chamber, you attack in the direction your opponent is attacking you, which means you make the same attack your opponent is doing. Doing so will block their attack with yours, and you can instantly counterattack for lots of damage. The primary use of Chambering over a traditional Parry is punishing an opponent who Feints. However, if done correctly, you can use it offensively to gain the upper hand.

The easiest way to master timing when attempting to Chamber an opponent is to start your attack right before your opponent is about to hit you with their attack. If you time this correctly, you will block their attack, and your opponent will be open to a counterattack.

You should set up a match in the Pit map with a bot to practice your Chambering technique 1v1. This is important because the basic Chambering ability will lead you into more advanced playstyles where you can trick your opponent, expecting a counterattack, by morphing into a different one. This will make you super dangerous because your opponent won’t know what to expect.

For instance, if you were to Chamber an opponent, they may block you because they expect an instant hit. However, you can morph that into a Feint and Slash attack instead, which will trick your opponent and mess up their timing.

