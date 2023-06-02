How to Change Appearance in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Image: Capcom

While Street Fighter 6’s roster is filled with familiar fan-favorite fighters, you can create your own custom avatar for the new single-player World Tour mode and online Battle Hub. The game’s character creation system is incredibly impressive, allowing for some truly cursed creations, so you can make practically anyone you want. Sometimes, your character might not look the way you want during actual gameplay. Maybe the lighting is weird, maybe you didn’t think that haircut would clip through your outfit, or maybe you just want a change of pace. Here’s how to change your character’s appearance in Street Fighter 6.

How to Change Avatar Appearance in Street Fighter 6

You can change your character’s appearance in Street Fighter 6 World Tour right from the first chapter. As soon as you unlock the ability to roam the streets of Metro City after the game’s tutorial, you can visit the Style Lab Beauty Salon in the main plaza to alter your avatar’s appearance. There’s a small fee each time, but there’s no limit to the number of times you can change your look.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you ever want to change your avatar’s appearance, just head back here. There’s only one of these shops in Metro City, so remember its location. Thankfully, it’s smack dab in the middle of town next to all of the useful stops like your hideout and the clothing shop. Speaking of…

How to Get New Clothes in Street Fighter 6

Maybe you don’t want your avatar to undergo plastic surgery and are fine with the way you look. True beauty is on the inside, after all. If you just need a new outfit, then you can visit the Drippin Style clothing shop directly across the plaza from the Style Lab Beauty Salon.

The shop’s inventory is extremely limited at first, but new clothing options will open up as you progress through the main story, explore more of Metro City, and travel the world to meet new characters. There’s another clothing store near Haggar Stadium too, but you can’t get over there until you finish a few chapters of the main storyline first.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Dye Clothes in Street Fighter 6

Unfortunately, the clothing options at Drippin Style only come in their default colors. You can change that with the use of dyes, however, but you won’t be able to buy them from a store. Instead, you’ll get dye from beating up strangers on the streets of Metro City.

Not everyone drops dyes, however, and some of them — notably Black Dye — can be frustratingly hard to find. To make your chances easier, just inspect the optional objectives before fighting someone. You’ll be able to see if they have dye as a reward. Once you have some dye, just head back to the clothing store and you can change your outfit’s colors. Each piece of clothing only has a few possible color schemes though, so you won’t be able to freely dye your entire outfit.