How to Change Your Name in Modern Warfare 2

Your name in a game is really important since it is all most people will have to get your attention. However, after some time of having the same online name, you may want to change what name you go by. Luckily, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gives you the ability to change your name in the game. Let’s go over how you can change your name in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as how often you can change your name.

How to Change Your Name in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In order to change your name in Modern Warfare 2, you will need to navigate to your Activision account in the setting menu. You can find your Activision account under the account and network tab of the setting menu. The Activision account menu is brought up when you first open the beta since it uses your Activision account name instead of your PlayStation gamer tag for your in-game name in Modern Warfare 2.

If you had your Activision account linked to your account in the previous Modern Warfare, your name should carry over but you can still change it if you wish for Modern Warfare 2. However, you can only change your name once every six months. So you will be stuck with whatever name you choose for quite some time unless you want to make a whole new account and lose all of your progress.

It is a bit odd for Modern Warfare 2 to not use your Playstation gamer tag for your in-game name, but it does let people that have previously played Modern Warfare on other systems come experience the beta on Playstation with their normal gamer tag. It also makes parting up with your friends easy as your friends’ list will carry over across platforms. If you need any more help with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.