Genshin Impact is a massive, open-world gacha massive online multiplayer game with tons of colorful and exciting characters to grab and play as in the world of Teyvat. With such a huge open world, it may be difficult to find where all the free loot is in the sea of pay-to-get characters, items and cosmetics. Because of that, miHoYo has given daily check-in rewards to players to incentivize logging in at least once per day to get them. Ever since the system was implemented in 2021 though a new event was brought forward in HoYoLAB Community V1.6, it gave players a massive bonus after their first login including 100 Primogems and 10,000 Mora. After this first-time login, daily rewards became a daily occurrence. So, how do you claim Genshin Impact’s daily log-in rewards? That is what you will find out in this guide.

How to Claim Genshin Impact’s Daily Log-in Rewards

To claim daily check-in bonuses, players need to log in once per day to the HoYoLAB Community. Doing this will give you a various amount of Primogems every day with other awards tacked on. Follow the steps below to collect your daily rewards in Genshin Impact:

Load up the HoYoLAB Community website here .

. Log into your account. If you do not already have one, you’ll need to register with the website.

Sign up with the same email you use in your Genshin Impact game.

Verify your email. If you don’t see it, check your spam folder for a verification email from HoYoLAB.

Log in and highlight the daily check-in option on the right side of the home page. Click it and it will take you to the daily login rewards page.

Once you’re on the page, you can claim your first huge reward of 100 Primogems and 10,000 Mora. But this is only for the first login.

Your rewards will not reset if you miss a day. Here are all the rewards you can expect if you repeat this process for a month straight:

Adventurer’s Experience: 26

Bird Egg: Three

Fine Enhancement Ore: 16

Fish: Three

Fowl: Three

Hero’s Wit: Five

Mora: 67,000

Primogem: 60

Raw Meat: Three

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.