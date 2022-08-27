Just like Inazuma and Liyue, Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru region features not only exclusive enemies, treasures, and collectibles, but also a wide array of exclusive puzzles, all sure to reward players with not only materials and quest-related items, but also Primogems. With that said, among the many new Dendro puzzles present in the region, the Square Grass Puzzles can be considered one of the most interesting, but how can you solve them? Now, to answer that and more here’s what you need to do in order to solve the Sumeru Grass field puzzles in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to Solve the Square Grass Puzzles in Sumeru

After spotting any of the Sumeru Square Grass Field Puzzles in Genshin Impact, you will be able to solve them by first interacting with the particles featured at the beginning of the field, which you can see in the featured image above. Once you interact with it, grass fields will then sprout and cover some of the squares featured as part of the puzzle. Once that happens, you just need to head towards the next couple of Dendro particles in a way that you step on all of the squares before reaching your destination (stepping on the same square twice will make you fail the challenge). The puzzle will be completed once you manage to interact with all the particles and reach the blooming flower.

To recap, here’s how to solve the Square Grass Field Puzzles in Genshin Impact:

Interact with the Dendro particles.

Go through the field in a way that you can reach the next couple of particles without missing a single square.

Follow the path until you reach the blooming flower.

Select Harvest to complete the puzzle.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.