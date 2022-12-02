Are you wondering how to claim pre-order bonuses and legendary edition skins for Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Marvel’s Midnight Suns bring all our favorite Marvel characters, fully voiced, in a fun tactical RPG crossover event. One aspect of the game that sets itself apart is the ability to equip your favorite superhero with a legendary skin that is designed from other appearances in the Marvel universe. Here is everything you need to know about how to claim the pre-order bonuses and legendary edition skins for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How to Claim Marvel’s Midnight Suns Pre-Order Bonuses and Legendary Edition Skins

There are four different Marvel’s Midnight Suns editions avaiable for purchase. The only difference between the four different editions is the total number of premium skins you will unlock in-game and the included season pass of the Legendary Edition. All pre-order editions are eligible for the exclusive Doctor Strange Defenders skin.

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Legendary Edition skins will be automatically delivered in-game upon the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The only caveat is that you will have to unlock characters to use their premium skins, as they can only be used with the equivalent in-game character. The Legendary Edition includes the below 23 skins at launch:

Captain America (Future Soldier)

Captain America (Captain of the Guard)

Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell)

Captain Marvel (Medieval Marvel)

Magik (Phoenix 5)

Magik (New Mutant)

Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm)

Nico Minoru (Shadow Witch)

Wolverine (X-Force)

Wolverine (Cowboy Logan)

Blade (Demon Hunter)

Blade (Blade 1602)

Iron Man (Iron Knight)

Iron Man (Bleeding Edge)

Ghost Rider (Spirit of Vengeance)

Ghost Rider (Death Knight)

Doctor Strange (Strange Future Supreme)

Scarlet Witch (Boss Witch)

Scarlet Witch (Fallen Scarlet Witch)

Spider-Man (Symbiote)

Spider-Man (Demon)

Additional Skins for Two Unannounced Heros

You will also receive the below four skins for future DLC characters as part of the included season pass;

Deadpool

Morbius

Storm

Venom

Bonus: If you sign up for email announcements from 2K, you will be rewarded with the exclusive Blade Nightstalker skin.

You can play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022