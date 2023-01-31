SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is out now and, if you pre-ordered the game, you can access your pre-order bonuses right away. Depending on your specific edition and if you pre-ordered it, you’ll have many bonuses to cash in on. Here is how to claim your pre-order bonuses in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

How to Claim Pre-Order Bonuses in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

To claim your pre-order bonuses in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, the first thing you have to do is pre-order the game. Since it is fully available now, you can’t pre-order the game anymore. If you purchased any version of the game before it came out, you are eligible for the pre-order bonuses.

If you have pre-ordered SponeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, we hope you are enjoying it. To claim your pre-order bonuses, all you have to do is open the world map and tab over to the shop. Once there, scroll to the top of the page and you’ll see all of the pre-order outfits that you have for SpongeBob. To claim them, simply put them all on and they are yours to keep.

The outfits in the costumes shop will be organized by campaign and special costumes. The special costumes are outfits you only get from having a specific edition of the game or pre-ordering it. The outfits you should have are Jellybob, Band Geeks Uniform, Opposite Day, Dried Sponge, Robobob SteelPants, MermaidmanBob, and PrimitiveBob. These outfits are all references to famous SpongeBob Episodes.

The cool thing about SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is that you can change your outfit whenever you want wherever you want. If you ever want to throw on a new look, simply open your world map and tab over to the costumes shop.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023