Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – Release Date, Platforms, Leaks & More

If you’re looking for more Spongebob action in your life, you need to keep Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake on your radar. You’ll be heading out on an adventure that will take you through multiple dimensions, generations, and even more. This looks to take what made Battle For Bikini Bottom great and raise the stakes to the highest point ever in a licensed game.

You’ll be able to journey through these incredible worlds soon, controlling your favorite yellow sponge through a quirky and wacky adventure, alongside a cast of loveable characters that you’ve known your whole life. Here’s everything we know about Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake!

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake Release Date & Leaks

If you’re looking to get your hands on this excellent new title, you’ll only need to wait a little while longer! While initially teased a while ago, you’ll finally be able to get into this adventure starting soon! While there has not been a full release date just yet, leaks are showing that you’ll be ready to go starting on January 24th, 2023. Making sure that you’re ready to drop on the deck and flop like a fish is mandatory, so you’ll be ready to make your way through countless new adventures with your favorite friends.

What Do We Know About The Cosmic Shake

While originally deemed as a cult-classic 3D platformer, Battle For Bikini Bottom saw new life when it was brought to a new generation of players and consoles, alongside gorgeous visual upgrades, and general quality of life upgrades. Fans were so impressed with this reimagining of their favorite childhood classic, that it invigorated their interest in the yellow boy making his way back into the gaming space.

It looks like The Cosmic Shake is going to take everything that was done with Battle For Bikini Bottom, and crank it up to 11. You’ll be able to visit the past, the future, and the present you’ll want to make sure that you’re up to date on your Spongebob knowledge so you can appreciate everything that they’re bringing to the table. Featuring fan-favorite characters like Spongegar and Patar, alongside many more characters, you’ll have many things to look forward to!

You’ll be venturing to the Wild West, taking advantage of Spongebob’s karate skills, and so much more in this epic adventure, as you go through 7 worlds that are brought to life in glorious, colorful graphics with all of their original actors.

Which Platforms Will Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake Be On?

If you’re beyond excited to get into this game, you’ll be able to pick it up on . This is great news, as you’ll be able to experience it on just about everything that is out, so all fans can get into the hijinx that are sure to ensue!

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake will be available soon on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.