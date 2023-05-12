How to Climb Ice Walls in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are having trouble getting to the top of Snow Mountain Shrine because ice walls are in your way, don’t worry, that happened to me too. I wondered if you can climb ice walls in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom too which is why I’ll help you know how to overcome any ice walls you face.

Can You Climb Ice Walls in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Though there is an easy, albeit hidden, way to climb to the Snow Mountain Shrine, you can overcome the ice walls with creativity. Let this be a lesson that every problem in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be solved with some ingenuity.

When I was trying to get to the Snow Mountain Shrine and came across the ice walls, I tried climbing them at first. However, there is no way to climb ice walls in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. With that fact established, what you can climb on is wood.

Directly next to the ice walls are three or four trees. To overcome this ice wall, I chopped down the trees and used Ultrahand to create a three log ladder. Then, I used Ultrahand to prop the three log ladder into the nook which allowed me to climb up and over the ice wall.

If you are struggling to find a way past ice walls, particularly the one keeping you from the Snow Mountain Shrine, I recommend using wood logs nearby and Ultrahand to create a ladder. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a big game with lots of future ice walls to face. My advice is to get creative — use Zonai Devices, your new powers, or anything in the environment to help solve your problems.

