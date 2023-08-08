How to Collect Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Techniques in Fortnite — Jujutsu Kaisen Powers

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite‘s collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen is finally here, adding brand-new JJK cosmetics, Cursed Llamas, and powerful Cursed Technique Mythic items. This guide explains how to collect the Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Techniques needed to complete quests and earn exclusive Jujustu Kaisen rewards through the Break The Curse! mini Battle Pass.

How to Find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite — Hollow Technique: Purple and Straw Doll Technique Locations

Image: Epic Games

During Break The Curse! event, players can find glowing llamas affected by the Cursed Power featured in Jujustu Kaisen. These llamas are known as Cursed Llamas and will drop both Hollow Technique: Purple and Straw Doll Technique when broken.

Like the llamas we know and love, Cursed Llamas randomly spawn throughout Fortnite‘s island, with no set locations to hunt them down. Cursed Llamas will actively run away from you as you pump them full of lead; a pretty sensible decision on their part.

Image: Fortnite

Like all other items in Fortnite, you can also pick up Mythic Techniques from eliminated players that were holding them. I was incredibly unlucky when hunting Cursed Llamas and had to resort to stealing both Techniques from people I eliminated. To break the curse, use the curse, right?

How to Damage Opponents Using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique

Hunting Cursed Llamas and Collecting Purple or Straw Doll Techniques reward Cursed Energy through their respective Quests, but now it’s time to put those Techniques to good use and earn even more Jujustu Kaisen rewards.

Dealing 1,250 total damage with either Technique earns you 400 Cursed Energy, which contributes toward the Jujustu Kaisen Reward Track, packed full of exclusive cosmetics. Keep reading to learn more about Fortnite’s Cursed Techniques and how to use them.

Hollow Technique: Purple

Image: Epic Games

Hollow Technique: Purple launches a blast of energy in your desired direction. This deals massive damage to structures and damages players caught within it over time. I found this was the easiest Technique to use to complete the Quest, but it’s important to remember to use it wisely due to its limited uses.

Straw Doll Technique

Image: Epic Games

Hammer time! Straw Doll Technique equips the player with three hammers, which they can swiftly launch at opponents and structures to damage them. You can hold the Aim button to carefully line up your attacks and take out opponents before they know what’s happening. Unlike Purple, this Technique automatically refills its ammo over time.

Fortnite has been thriving with its anime collabs recently, with everything from Dragon Ball Z to Naruto and My Hero Academia. Could a One Piece collaboration potentially be next in line?

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023