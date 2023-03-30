Image: Epic Games

Are you wondering how to complete all Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023 quests? The Lantern Fest 2023 brings you to the Lantern Fest Tour island, full of palm trees, camels, lanterns, a desert, and skyscrapers to explore. While here, you will have a series of quests you can complete to earn yourself exclusive in-game rewards. One of these quests will net you a neat weapon wrap for completing.

How to Complete All Fortnite Lantern Fest Quests

Image: Epic Games

In order to complete the Fortnite Lantern Fest quest you will need to finish these three sub-quests:

Light 10 Lanterns around the map

Finish the Cozy Court challenges Deliver pizza three times Put fruit on the table three times Score a football goal

Complete the Race Rumble challenges

You will earn the Twilight Mosaic Weapon Wrap for completing this quest.

Light 10 Lanterns Around the Map in Fortnite

Here are all 10 lantern locations:

Center Platform near the Spawn point East of Bounty Boulevard Flawless Fashion Entrance Slippery Slide Entrance Parkour Paradise Entrance Marvelous Maze Entrance Upper level of the Cozy Court Inside Slap Juice Inside Race Rumble Inside Furious Fighters

Finish the Cozy Court Challenges in Fortnite

There are three objectives you must complete to finish this quest.

Deliver Pizza Three Times

Here is how to complete this objective:

Head to the purple screen inside the center building to initiate a pizza delivery Deliver the pizza to the tent number provided in the order Note: The tents are found randomly spread around the pool of water in the center

Score a Football Goal

Here is how to complete this objective:

Head to the football pitch using the stairs Run into the ball to shoot it Score by shooting it in the net

Put Fruits on Iftar Table Three Times

Here is how to complete this objective:

Find the Iftar table across from Parkour Paradise Search for pink balloons with coconuts attached around the Iftar table Snatch the coconuts and then interact with the proper metal tray to add them to the table

Complete the Race Rumble Challenges in Fortnite

You will need to complete to objectives to finish this quest:

Win a race Participate twice in a race

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023