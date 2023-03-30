Image: Epic Games

Are you wondering how to light 10 Lanterns Around the Map in Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023? One of the quests you must complete to earn rewards during the current Fortnite event is lighting lanterns in the Lantern Fest Tour map. Lanterns will be spread around the Lantern Fest Tour map, and you must interact with them to light them. However, these lanterns aren’t the easiest to find, so we have provided you will all locations with descriptions to find them.

All 10 Lantern Locations in Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023

Image: Epic Games

Here are all the locations of all 10 lanterns you must light:

Center Platform near the Spawn point East of Bounty Boulevard Flawless Fashion Entrance Slippery Slide Entrance Parkour Paradise Entrance Marvelous Maze Entrance Upper level of the Cozy Court Inside Slap Juice Inside Race Rumble Inside Furious Fighters

1. Center Platform Near the Spawn point

You must head up the stairs and look to the right of the challenge board to find the first lantern.

2. East of Bounty Boulevard

Head into the park using the east entrance. Then, follow the path until you reach an opening in the hedge on your right-hand side, where you will find the second lantern.

3. Flawless Fashion Entrance

The Flawless Fashion building is a building with red and white triangles. You will find the third lantern to the right of the entrance.

4. Slippery Slide Entrance

The fourth lantern is sitting at the base of the boardwalk leading into the Slippery Slide.

5. Parkour Paradise Entrance

The fifth lantern is sitting against the wall of the Parkour Paradise building to the right of the Coming Soon… sign.

6. Marvelous Maze Entrance

The sixth lantern is sitting to the right of the Marvelous Maze entrance.

7. Upper Level of the Cozy Court

Head to the Cozy Court and then take the stairs to the right of Slap Juice, where you will find the seventh lantern.

8. Inside Slap Juice

The eighth lantern is sitting on the counter inside the Slap Juice store.

9. Inside Race Rumble

The ninth lantern is sitting next to the rules board in the Race Rumble area.

10. Inside Furious Fighters

The tenth lantern is sitting to the right of the well in the Furious Fighters area.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023