Are you wondering how to complete Day 2 puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2? Day 2 takes you to the town’s local bakery. This building is a two-story building that consists of the bakery, the kitchen, and the upstairs living quarters. The puzzles found on this day are much simpler than on Day 1, and you will complete them all in very little time by following this guide. Here is everything you need to know about completing Day 2 puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2.

How to Complete Day 2 Puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2

Your goal on Day 2 is to find the missing Cash Register Buttons so you can punch in the code to find another key for the museum. The Cash Register Buttons are spread throughout the bakery, and you must complete four puzzles to obtain them.

How to Find the Number 1 Cash Register Key

The baker’s cat is guarding the Number 1 Cash Register Key. You will need to sneak up behind the baker and steal the refrigerator key from her back pocket to obtain it.

You can now unlock the fridge where you found the red wheel. There is a tuna fillet inside that you can feed to the cat.

The cat will move, and you can pick up the Number 1 Cash Register Key.

How to Find the Number 5 Cash Register Key

The Number 5 Cash Register Key is found on the second-floor patio inside a flower bush. You must shut off the water before cutting the flower bush and obtaining the key. If you try to cut the flower bush before doing so, it will constantly grow back.

Go to the front of the bakery, where there are patio chairs. Head to the right until you find a window leading into a back room with a fridge. You will also find a red wheel attached to a pipe in this room. Take the red wheel by interacting with it and head upstairs using the ladder outside the building.

Go into the bathroom and attach the red wheel to the boiler. Interact with it to shut off the water. You can now cut the flower bush and obtain the Number 5 Cash Register Key.

How to Find the Number 6 Cash Register Key

Inside the kitchen is an ice chest with a key frozen inside an ice cube.

Pick up the ice cube and drop it in the pizza oven by the door to the front of the shop.

Grab the fire extinguisher on the back wall by the cat. You will need to extinguish the fire in the oven before you can grab the key.

This key will unlock the book upstairs with the Number 6 Cash Register Key.

How to Find the Number 7 Cash Register Key

On the second level, you will find a quilt hanging on the wall. You can cut a patch to find the missing clock hand.

Turn around and attach the arm to the clock on the wall. You can now set the clock to 10:35, which is the time on all of the digital clocks in this area. You will be rewarded with the Number 7 Cash Register Key.

How to Finish Day 2

You can interact with the cash register and enter a code to open it. The code can be found on a poster next to the cash register, 1576. Then, the cash drawer will pop open, and you will find another key for the museum. You will earn the Easy as Pie achievement for completing Day 2 puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2. After you pick up the key, you will night be on Night 2.

Hello Neighbor 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.