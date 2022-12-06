Are you wondering how to complete Night 2 puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2? You have completed Day 1 and Day 2 puzzles, and now you can enter and explore most of the museum on Night 2. However, there are two puzzles you need to complete to progress into Day 3. After that, you will begin to uncover the truth behind the kid’s disappearance and will eventually learn how to rescue him. For now, though, here is everything you need to know about completing Night 2 Puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2.

How to Complete Night 2 Puzzles in Hello Neighbor 2

You can now unlock the main door to the museum with the key you obtained from beating the Bakery level on Day 2. After that, Mr. Paterson will patrol the museum just like the cop and baker did in previous areas.

How to Solve the House Model Puzzle

When you enter the museum lobby, take a right instead of going through the main door. You will find a table with a map of the town. You will need to find all house models and place them on this map to unlock the safe. All house models will be on the museum’s main level, so you won’t need to explore upstairs yet.

You will also find a locked safe with a Red House model sitting on top of it. Pick up the Red House model and put it in the correct location on the big map. You will know its correct location based on the color and shape of the platform it belongs to.

You will find the Yellow House Model to your right as soon as you enter the museum using the main door. First, you must run over quickly, cut the spiderweb, and grab the model. Next, get the blue model from the display case with a spider web.

You will find the Blue House Model to your left as soon as you enter the museum. You will need to break the glass on the display case by throwing an item like your crossbar or scissors and holding the throw button for a few seconds.

The safe will unlock once you have all of the models in place. The key that you obtain will lock the door that is right behind you.

Heart Key Location

Once you grab the key from the safe, flip around, and look at the door behind you. You can unlock this door with the key from the safe. This puzzle will reward you with the heart key to open another room upstairs and progress to Day 3.

Look to your left as soon as you enter the room. You will find a blue light on a shelf covered by spider webs.

Attach the lamp to the wall on the left of the picture in the same room. Interact with both lamps to raise the picture, which exposes a secret entrance covered by spider webs. This door will lead you to a heart-shaped key.

This key opens the door with the second floor’s heart-shaped lock. Enter this room and interact with the picture in the display case. This will end your night and send you to Day 3.

Hello Neighbor 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.