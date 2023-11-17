How to Complete Quietly Storming the Castle in Persona 5 Tactica

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the earlier section of Persona 5 Tactica, you’ll unlock “Quests, ” the game’s version of side quests. The first quest, Quietly Storming the Castle, is tricky and requires you to kill all enemies in two turns — this guide will walk you through how to do that.

How to Beat the Quietly Storming the Castle Quest in Persona 5 Tactica

Before entering battle for the Quietly Storming Castle quest in Persona 5 Tactica, you want to choose the correct party members. I recommend choosing Joker and Erina as your secondary characters, and Ann will be your third (who is mandatory to use during this quest). The quest has eight enemies, four on the left and four on the right, all behind barriers. You will want to perform a Triple Threat Attack to kill a handful of the enemies.

First, you must get two characters standing in a corner surrounding the left barricade. Have your third party member in front of the barricade.

Once that’s done, cast a Persona skill on the two enemies on the left side of the barricade. Next, have another one of your members attack the same enemies with a skill. This will cause them to go down.

Once the enemy is down, assuming you have put your characters at each corner of the barricade, you can perform a triple threat attack and kill all enemies on this side of the battlefield. Your setup should look like what I have in the image below.

Once the enemies in the left barricade are killed, it’s time to move over to the other barricade on the right. At this point, two more enemies will spawn, and four will be left to deal with. You can’t shoot over the barricade, so focus on Persona skills. Use Ann’s Persona Skill and then another character’s skill to down and kill two enemies, granting you an extra turn. Use your extra turn to attack the other two enemies, and then finish them off with your third party member.

I was frustrated with this quest for a whole hour until I realized what it was trying to teach me. The game tries to teach you how to combine knocking enemies out of cover, downing them, and performing triple-threat attacks. And since this is early in the game, it seems impossible. It all boils down to performing a Triple Threat Attack at the beginning, allowing you to complete this quest in two turns.

After reading this guide, feel free to lower the difficulty in the settings menu if you still need help with the Quietly Storming the Castle quest.

