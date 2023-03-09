Image: Square Enix

Among the wide array of side quests (or in this case stories) players can trigger in Octopath Traveler 2, very few are as enigmatic as Merry Hills’ ‘A Mysterious Box’. But after triggering the quest, how can you complete it? To answer that and more here’s how to complete the ‘A Mysterious Box’ quest in Octopath Traveler 2.

How to Complete the ‘A Mysterious Box’ Quest in Octopath Traveler 2

After talking to the Young Collector and getting the Mysterious Box, you will be able to complete the quest by heading to House Wellows Manor. The manor will be located in the Leaflands region, south of Timberain.

Upon reaching the Manor, head to the stars located right of the main entrance and then follow the set of stars inside in order to make your way to the room located by the center of the second floor, which will feature the Woman in the Ruins NPC. In order to complete the ‘A Mysterious Box’ side quest in Octopath Traveler 2, you just need to give the box to the woman.

To recap, here’s a step-by-step walkthrough into how to trigger and complete the ‘A Mysterious Box’ side quest in Octopath Traveler 2:

Head to the Merry Hills and talk to the Young Collector in order to start the quest and get the box.

Head to Timberain and then head southeast in order to reach House Wellows Manor.

Go right to the manor’s main entrance and climb the stairs in order to enter it.

Once inside the manor, head to the room located at the center of the second floor.

Give the box to the Woman in the Ruins in order to complete the quest.

After completing the quest, you will receive 6666 Leaves and the Reaper’s Sickle Axe.

After completing the quest, you will receive 6666 Leaves and the Reaper's Sickle Axe.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023