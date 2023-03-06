Where to Find All Altars in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 continues what its predecessor brought us in creating a 16-bit-style JRPG that returns to the genre’s classic roots while providing something fresh. One of the main ways you can do this is by going to the numerous points of the map where you can unlock EX Skills for every character’s primary Job in the game. These locations are called Altars in Octopath Traveler 2, and it’s handy to know where to find them to improve your characters, but they can be tricky to find.

Where Are the Altars for EX Skills in Octopath Traveler 2?

Each of the Altars is scattered across the map and meant to be discovered relatively early in your journey in Octopath Traveler 2, but can often be easily missed. They are marked on the map with an inverse arch with 4 pillars emerging from them but are often intentionally obscured entrances. Listed below are the 8 Altars in Octopath Traveler 2:

Altar of the Charitable

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the easier ones to spot, the Altar of the Charitable is reachable after leaving Canalbrine, going south, and then east across the beaches. You’ll notice strips of sand that let you go further to the east, with one of these paths leading to the Altar. Check your minimap for the inverted arch with pillars. Be sure to swipe the images above for the map and entrance location.

Character Required: Castti

EX Skill: Drastic Measures, 18 SP. An Axe attack on a single foe grows more powerful depending on how many negative status effects and debuffs are on it.

Altar of the Thunderblade

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is located in the Eastern Sai Sants, in the desert directly west of Conning Creek, south of Ryu. This one is through a path of ruins to the south of the map.

Character Required: Hikari

EX Skill: Ultimate Stance, 10 SP. Attacks hit all foes for 3 turns.

Altar of the Lady of Grace

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Exit Cropdale then follows the path on the map south, on the land, not the river, to the Southern Cropdale Trail. Go southwest, past a signpost, and across the bridge you see. You’ll reach the Northern Wellgrove and a small grotto you can enter to reach this Altar.

Character Required: Agnea

EX Skill: Windy Refrain, 18 SP. Wind attack hits all enemies and lets your party attack first next turn.

Altar of the Trader

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The closest early points to this area are Cropdale, Oresrush, or if you travel from overseas, the New Desta Harbor. Follow the path east from the Eastern Cropdale Trail and north from the Crackridge Harbor to the Southern Crackridge Wilds. Go north past the crowd and east across the rails and down the steps. In the rightmost cave are a chest and a path past it to the right leading to the Altar.

Character Required: Partitio

EX Skill: Negotiate Schedule, 0 SP. Pay an enemy to let you use their turn.

Altar of the Huntress

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

East of Beasting Bay, through the Western Tropu’hopu Traverse, and directly west of Tropu’hopu’s entrance, there’ll be a plateau with a chest out of focus above you. Go toward it, you’ll find hidden access to the Altar of the Huntress.

Character Required: Ochette

EX Skill: Indomitable Beast, 18 SP. Boost Phys. Atk., Evasion, and Speed for 3 turns.

Related: How to Get All Battle Tested Weapons in Octopath Traveler 2

Altar of the Scholarking

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

East of Cape Cold, far northeast of New Desta Harbor, is where you’ll need to go. You’ll need to reach Eastern Cape Cold Snows, and venture north to the Western Winterbloom Snows. If you like Red Hot Chili Peppers, this Altar is for you, as the hidden entrance is under the bridge just at the northernmost part.

Character Required: Osvald

EX Skill: Teach, 12 SP. This passes your boosted status effects to another party member for 2 turns.

Altar of the Flamebringer

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Directly east of Flamechurch, northeast of New Desta. Go through Eastern Flamechurch Pass to reach Borderfall. Go north to a chapel, and inside there’s a door to the left leading to this altar.

Character Required: Temenos

EX Skill: Prayer for Plenty, 20 SP. Restores HP and can exceed standard Max HP.

Altar of the Prince of Thieves

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Directly south of Clockbank, northeast of New Desta, southeast of Flamechurch. If you go along Eastern New Desta Highroad, or south of Eastern Flamechurch Pass, you’ll reach Western Clockbank Highroad. Keep an eye out in the southeast of this area for a dock where you can go into the water with your boat, with a cave to the south where you can enter for this Altar.

Character Required: Throné

EX Skill: Veil of Darkness, 25 SP. A dark attack that hits all enemies, and allows the user to evade the next physical attack used on them.

These altars are vital locations to find during your adventures in Octopath Traveler 2. You can reach them relatively early on in the game, but you’ll need to keep your eyes open and take advantage of the array of valuable enemies you can farm for EXP around them. Use the EX Skills found at each location to create a formidable fighting force for your playthrough.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023