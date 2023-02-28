Where to Find Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopuff Travelers are no typo: when playing Octopath Traveler, you may encounter these adorable mollusks during your adventures. But chances are, you might have only heard of them so far. They seem incredibly hard to find and are prone to immediately fleeing. Defeating them will bestow enormous rewards so it’s important to keep them as an option. There is a trick to making Octopuffs easier to find in Octopath Traveler 2, even if it takes a lot of patience.

How Do You Find Octopuff Travelers in Octopath Traveler 2?

Before setting out to farm Octopuffs, you’ll need the Octopuff Pot accessory that can be acquired via any item acquisition Path Actions from the Fisherman in Conning Creek just above the Save Point. This will boost your chance of encountering Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler 2. If you choose to purchase it, it’ll cost 19,000 Leaves. Equipping Ochette’s More Rare Monsters Support Skill will also help.

The next thing to know is that Octopuff Travelers are about 4x more likely to be found in the water than on land (4% instead of 1%) so narrow your search to bodies of water whenever possible. Make sure the Pot you bought is equipped on one of your party members’ accessory slots, and proceed to induce random encounters. Octopuff Travelers appear in any exploration areas (i.e. Canalbrine Bridge, Beasting Bay: Anchorage) as well as side dungeons.

Are There Different Variants of Octopuff Travelers?

There are 8 regular variants of Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler, as well as a Queen and King unit. The 8 variants differ depending on which region you’re exploring, while the Queen and King will spawn in higher-level areas. If you’re seeking Queen Octopuffs, you’ll want to go to areas with a danger level above 20, while King Octopuff enemies can be found at places ranked Danger Level 45 and above (like Beneath the Wall.) Make sure you’re prepared before going into these other high-level areas.

Rewards for Octopuffs range from 1,500 Leaves / 500 EXP / 300 JP for base units to 50,000 Leaves / 2000 EXP / 1000 JP for Kings. There’s even a slight chance of them dropping stat-enhancing nuts upon being defeated. But they don’t go down easy, and often try frantically to escape, often instantly, so be prepared.

How Do You Defeat Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler 2?

The weaknesses of Octopuffs you’ll encounter are Swords, Knives, Axes, and Staves. But they have high evasion and good defenses, although with low HP overall. If you’re able to line up more than one attack, try and use Soulstones to inflict guaranteed hits, or unleash a Latent attack like Hikari’s to lay down massive damage quickly. Ochette and anybody with the Merchant Job Skill Hired Help will also be assets. Try and finish them off with Ochette for a chance to capture them!

But prepare yourself, you might find yourself gripping your temples when you eventually miss some encounters and they run away. Octopi are crafty like that, and to be fair, they do have places to be, it’s in their names.

