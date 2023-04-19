How to Complete the Core Memory Challenges in Dead by Daylight update 6.7.0

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight mid-chapter update 6.7.0 is here, and Behaviour Interactive has added various improvements. These improvements include a rework of maps, killer tweaks, updated perks, and a new challenge for players called “Core Memory Challenges.” The Core Memory Challenges are for both Killers and Survivors — each having to watch for specific items on the map. Here is how you can complete the Core Memory Challenges in Dead by Daylight.

How to Finish the Memory Challenges in Dead by Daylight

According to the official Dead by Daylight update page, the Core Memory Challenge will task Killers and Survivors to restore a lost memory during a match. To do this, players must locate memory shards scattered across the trials and restore them, which leads to unlocking story fragments in the journal. These story fragments consist of visual rewards in images — making them feel different from the standard text-based journal entries. How many memory shards are required to complete the visual image is unknown.

While this seems like a quick one-and-done type challenge, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that new variants of the challenge will appear in the Archives with each new tome. As players progress through the Tomes, more memory shards will be available for players to collect to unlock a new visual reward for the journal. The Core Memory Challenges are available now — so it is time to start hunting down those shards.

Considering that the update fixed some issues regarding perks, both Killers and Survivors should feel more substantial than before. This should help both parties stay alive longer to hunt down all the memory shards required to complete the Core Memory Challenge.

One of the huge fixes for perks was improving the Overzealous bonus. This perk previously was a meager boost to help repair generators — but now, the repairing speed has almost doubled if used correctly.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023