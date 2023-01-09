How-To-Complete-The-Deadliest-Catch-Challenge-in-BitLife

Weekly challenges in BitLife are an excellent way for players to explore a life they may not initially think to. With most of these challenges being themed around popular TV shows or films, there’s a huge opportunity to adopt an entirely new personality to coincide with the media. For example, BitLife has previously hosted challenges for TV shows like Bob’s Burgers and Gilmore Girls, both of which inspire the player to adopt the role of central protagonists, so it’s no surprise that the Deadliest Catch challenge is no different. To complete this challenge, read on to discover every step you need to take.

Everything You Need To Know About The Deadliest Catch Challenge In BitLife

For players familiar with the Deadliest Catch TV show, the content of the challenge won’t come as much of a surprise. However, there are a few twists and turns that players will have to take to complete the challenge which could be avoided in a standard BitLife experience. The following list states every step you need to take to complete the Deadliest Catch challenge.

Be born female in Alaska.

Become a Crab Fisherman.

Contract 2 STDs.

Sleep with 5+ Co-Workers.

Transmit an STD to 10+ people.

Compared to other BitLife Challenges, this one is significantly more explicit, and there are a lot of risks to be taken, which could have detrimental effects on the health and happiness of your character. Contracting the first STD is the hardest part of the entire challenge, and the best way to do so is through the one-night stand mechanic in the Love activity center. Having unprotected encounters with many people will enhance the chances of contracting an STD.

Once you’ve acquired the first, you mustn’t go to the doctor and get it cured despite the effects it will have on your character’s health. Instead, keep having one-night stands to ensure you’re meeting the quota of transmitting to 10 people. Then you’ll complete the hardest part of the challenge and can focus on the other steps.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023