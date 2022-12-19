How to Get and Marry A Sugar Daddy in BitLife

Marriage plays a big part in your character’s life within BitLife, so it’s understandable to want to settle down with someone who can guarantee some stability, so you don’t have to worry about working too much while you settle down. However, there are specific ways you can benefit from marrying a wealthy partner, so it might be worth looking for a Sugar Daddy if you want an accessible route. But finding a partner like this isn’t as easy as settling for someone you meet in school. So read on to find out how you can get a Sugar Daddy in BitLife.

How to Find a Sugar Daddy in BitLife

To start finding a Sugar Daddy in BitLife, you will want to ensure your female character has the highest looks and health possible. Generally speaking, the higher these stats, the more likely you are to find a wealthy partner and the easier to marry them while dating. Once satisfied with your looks and health stat, you can start looking for potential partners. Each potential partner you meet will need to be 60+ years and have a high income for them to act as a Sugar Daddy.

To make matters easier, each partner will have a small profile breakdown that defines their income and worth, and the higher the amount, the easier it’ll be to make them your Sugar Daddy. Partners can also be found through dating apps, accessed through activities>love>dating apps, which allows you to set the age and income of a potential partner to make matters easier.

Once you have found a partner with a suitable income, you can start dating until you are ready to settle down. Of course, the more money your character has, the easier it’ll be to avoid signing a prenup, so it’s best to start saving from a young age if you’re looking to get a Sugar Daddy from the get-go. However, if you’re hoping to complete the Material Girl Challenge, you mustn’t work a full-time job, but part-time positions are acceptable. Once you’ve married your partner, they will essentially act as your Sugar Daddy, and not signing a prenup means you can spend their money rather than your own.

It’s essential to make sure you keep your partner happy to avoid them divorcing you. This can be done by occasionally spending time together and giving them gifts to remind them they are appreciated. But, if you’re looking to get a divorce quickly to move on to the next partner, a little frivolous spending goes a long way.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022