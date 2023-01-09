How To Be Born in Alaska in BitLife

As you start a new life in BitLife, you’ll be tasked with creating your character from scratch. Although the game offers a randomized character from the get-go, selecting their name, gender, and place of birth for you, these things are entirely customizable. Although it seems like a minor step, choosing a birthplace can alter a few things during gameplay, such as your currency, locations you’ll visit, and how you speak to and interact with friends and family members. It can also be essential to customize if you want to recreate someone’s lifestyle. So, if you want to be born in Alaska, read on.

Can You Be Born In Alaska in BitLife?

To set your character as born in Alaska, you’ll need to do this from the moment you start a new life. However, it’s more complex than other locations since Alaska doesn’t appear in the initial list. So, to ensure your character starts their journey in Alaska, you need to select the United States since Alaska falls under North America. Following this, you’ll need to find an Alaskan city to set as your birthplace. Anchorage is the first Alaskan city to show on the list, so your safest bet is to settle for there. Once you have selected this location, you’ll be able to progress through life as usual.

Although it seems like a pretty insignificant process to follow in BitLife, and you may be wondering why Alaska is significant compared to every other location, having the ability to customize your location can be essential to completing BitLife’s weekly challenges. For example, the location is used as the starting point for players looking to complete the Deadliest Catch Challenge. Still, since the location doesn’t appear initially, it can be an incredibly confusing step for players who don’t know Alaskan Cities off the top of their heads.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023