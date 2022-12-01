Are you wondering how to complete the Espionage mission in Warhammer 40K: Darktide? You will find the Espionage mission on the Mission Terminal. If you don’t see it, you can refresh the missions until you find it. Your objective with the Espionage mission is to upload bad data into the cogitator array of the heretics, which will break their plans. The mission title is a bit of a misnomer because you will not be sneaking around. Instead, you will have to fight to various objective points and destroy many enemies. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Espionage mission in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

How to complete the Espionage Mission in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

You can complete the Espionage Mission by following the below three steps. The mission consists primarily of objective points you must protect from swarms of enemies while you wait a specified amount of time for a process to finish.

Step 1: Collect the Cypher Ident

As mentioned above, you will have to fight through various parts of the map to reach your desired objectives. The first step of this mission requires you to reach a specific location to find the Cypher Ident, which is required to upload the bad data into the Cogitator Array. First, reach the first objective marker and deploy the Servo Skull. The Servo Skull will begin to look for the Cypher Ident and pause once it finds it. Next, equip the Auspex and scan the environment. Green orbs will appear at various distances. Approach the green orb closest to you, and you will find the Cypher Ident. Scan it to obtain it. You can now proceed to the Cogitator Array to start the upload process.

Step 2: Bypass Security

Congratulations, you have made it to the Cogitator Array, but not so fast. First, a security system will prevent you from uploading bad data. Once this roadblock is shown, new objective markers will lead you to Security Stacks. Head to each Security Stack and deploy the Data Interrorgator on them. Next, you must protect the area from monsters until each Security Stack is completed. Finally, head back to the Cogitator Array once this step has been completed.

Step 3: Upload the Bad Data

Enemies will begin to swarm you once you begin the upload process using the Cogitator Array. You can prevent yourself from becoming overwhelmed by using the bridges to filter them in a line before they can enter the building. Then, continue killing enemies until the upload is complete. Once it is, the mission will be complete. Good job!

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022