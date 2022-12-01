Warhammer 40K: Darktide players may encounter an error code from time to time that they need to work out how to fix quickly. This is the case with the recent error that has been appearing which goes by the name of Error 9999. Some players appear to have been getting this issue and it effectively means that you won’t be able to connect to the game servers as a result. This of course can put quite a halt to your Darktide gaming time before you even get to try all of the classes in the game. This article will take you through all of the information about what is known for how to fix error 9999 in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Fixing Error 9999 in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Unfortunately, there are not any official fixes for this pesky error code as of yet. The developers are actively looking into the error since it has been raised with the team through the support forums. This means that you shouldn’t have to wait too long before a fix is implemented. As for the time being there is not too much that can be done about solving the error.

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some steps you can take to try and fix the error personally. Firstly, we would recommend doing a full reboot of not just the game but the platform you are playing on. So simply turn off your device and turn it back on again before trying to load up Darktide again. With some luck, you may find that error 9999 is no more for you. On the other hand, you can attempt to reset your internet connection and then once it is back on again, try to get into the Warhammer 40K: Darktide servers once again. Either way, the developers will likely be sure to have a fix inserted for this soon and you can get back to being the Sharpshooter of your dreams after learning how to master them.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is available now for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022