All New Classes in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

The latest installment in the Warhammer franchise has arrived and this time it takes place in the 40k timeline. Warhammer 40k: Darktide is a spin-off series from the Warhammer Vermintide franchise as it features similar gameplay and mechanics but in the 40k timeline rather than the medieval time that we have become so accustomed to. Let’s go over the new classes that you can play in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

New Classes in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Because we are in a whole new area of the Warhammer universe, we can’t bring over the characters from the previous Warhammer Vermintide games. As such we have a whole new cast of characters for you to play as but also new enemies that you will be going up against. No longer will you be cutting down rats and chaos soldiers but now you will be dealing with the heretics against the Imperium of Man.

We have traded out the fantasy cast of playable characters for four new classes that fit more in line with the Warhammer 40k timeline. The first and most easily recognizable is the Veteran Sharpshooter. This is your generic frontline grunt-type character and has a heavy focus on ranged weaponry. But the Veteran is not afraid to jump into the frontline and get their hands dirty with a bit of melee combat.

Looking at the largest character in the cast we have the Ogryn Skullbreaker. This lovable oaf is the physical embodiment of a wall that hits back. He towers over most other characters in the game that are not also Ogryns and he puts that height and weight to use. Wielding the heaviest weapons available and using a shield to be the frontline for your team.

Fighting in the frontline with the Skullbreaker we have the Zealot Priest. The Zealot is all about up close and personal combat with some of the most interesting melee weapons available in the game. They are also the only class that can wield a flamethrower to allow you to purge the heretics in a fire.

Last but not least we have the Psykinetic Psyker as the caster and ranged crowd control of your group. Channeling the power of the Warp to deal massive damage to single-target enemies makes them a great pick class. They can also trade in their ranged weapon to wield a force staff that will alter the way they can channel the warp in various ways. Just be careful to not succumb to the deamons that reside in the Warp and get possessed yourself.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.