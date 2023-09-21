How to Complete the Explore the Dungeon Puzzle in Moonstone Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Congratulations on reaching your very first Dungeon in Moonstone Island! Upon entering the dungeon you’ll notice there’s a bit of a puzzle to solve, and some rewards in it for you. We’ve created this step-by-step guide on how to complete the Explore the Dungeon puzzle.

How to Complete the First Dungeon

When Ossono gives you the Explore the Dungeon mission she tells you the dungeon is north-east of town. You’re looking for a cave with a decorated archway.

Once you’re inside, you’re on a platform with two options of paths to take. To get to either, you will need to equip your balloon. As you go to the right you’ll enter a hall with seed spitting plants along the wall. Stop and watch for the timing of the seeds before you cross so you can align your crossing with a gap in the seeds.

In the next room is a chessboard-like pattern with these same plants along the top and right side of the room. I found it easiest to stay on the far left side and walk up, then make my way to the right from the very top to find the gaps in the seeds.

Once you get to the next hall it will take you to a room with a chest and an arrow on the ground. Get the items from the chest on the left, then step onto the arrow, it is a teleporter that takes you to the room if you take the path straight ahead upon entering.

You’ll notice that there is another chest in one of the rooms that can only be entered through the teleporters. To help you get through this and get it, I’ve numbered the rooms as well as the two halls in the photo below. Step back onto the arrow in spot 3 to be taken to spot 8.

Spot 8 – step left

Spot 10 – step right

Spot 5 – step left

Spot 1 – step left

Spot 4 – open the chest, collect the items, and step left

Spot 3 – move forward to complete the dungeon

After you’ve completed the puzzle you’ll enter a room with another teleporter on the left, a line of teleporters next to it leading up to a chest, and some battles on the right. Step on the teleporter and you’ll go into the first room on the right side, battle, and continue to the next arrow. This will weave you back and forth between the rooms on the right and the path on the left until you’ve made your way all the way through the rooms on the right. From here you can get your chest and step on the switch to lower the columns. Then continue to the next room forward.

In the next room, there’s just the plant that you can dodge by walking at the top or bottom of the hall.

The next area has a platform to float to but is blocked by another platform covered in thorns. Guide your balloon around to avoid damage. In the center is a hot spring that will quickly fill your stamina before you enter the boss fight in the next room.

When you battle the boss he has another spirit helping him. I would advise taking the other spirit out first to minimize the number of attacks on your team. Once the other is gone, focus on getting the armor down with Bash to stun the Guardian, causing him to lose a turn. When the battle is over, get the chest items from the top of the hall before you exit. This will give you the Calendar blueprint you need to remember your date time and location with your romantic interests on the island and other important events.