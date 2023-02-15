How to Complete the Search & Seizure Contract in Warzone 2.0

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is entering its second season and with a new season comes new contracts. The hit game is still a juggernaut among shooters, and one of the primary sources of Battle Royale entertainment. A new contract will be joining the game soon, known as Search & Seizure, which has players wondering what they must do to complete it in Warzone 2.0. This one has a neat set of tasks for players to complete, so be sure to look forward to this one when it drops in season 02!

How Do You Complete the Search & Seizure Contract in Warzone 2.0?

As the contract title suggests, Search & Seizure is about retrieving the target stolen vehicle and taking it to a designated point on the map. This contract takes place on Season 02’s Ashika Island, and while it’s not currently available on Day One for Season 02, it’ll be added later on in the season. The steps to complete this contract are as follows:

Find the Search & Seizure contract

Go to the marked point on the map for rough vehicle location (SUV or Patrol Boat)

Take out enemy AI (Shadow Company) and collect the key dropped by one of them

Take the vehicle

Go to the drop-off point with the vehicle

For players of the game, you can enjoy Ashika Island currently available on Warzone 2.0 with Resurgence Quads, with Search & Seizure contract options soon to come. Expect energetic, tight encounters with opponents with plenty of distinctive POIs to keep you on your toes. Whether you’re landing at Port Ashika or holding down your territory at Oganikku Farms, prepare yourself for the new installment of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 released season 02 on February 15, 2023. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023