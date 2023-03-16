Image: Infinity Ward

Warzone 2 DMZ is the preferred game mode for many Warzone 2 players, and with Warzone 2’s season two, the game mode received more content than before. If you are looking for a way to complete the Transporter Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, you are in the right place. We will show you how to finish this mission once and for all.

How to Complete the Transporter Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

To complete the transporter mission, players need to do a few tasks but do not worry. They are not as hard as they may seem. If you got to this point in your DMZ career, chances are this mission may be a walk in the park. Players need to unlock the tier 3 mission list on the Legion faction to get to the Transporter mission. Something many players have not achieved yet, so do not worry. We will help you complete this mission once and for all. The most challenging part of this mission is that players must do it before the match reaches the twenty-minute mark, or the bomb will blow out.

Related: How to Complete the Hideout Preparation Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Pickup the Charge in the Closed Tunnel Near Zaya Observatory

Players must sprint towards the closed tunnel near Zaya Observatory, so getting a vehicle will be a top priority if players want to complete this mission on the first try. Players need to go through the small bridge before Zaya Observatory, go straight to the small village, and look for the closed tunnel on the side of the mountain.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After getting to the tunnel, players must pick up the bomb and complete the next objective.

Transport and Drop the Charge Near the Supply Site at the U.S Embassy in Al Masrah

After picking up the bomb at the closed tunnel, players must go to the U.S. Embassy located in Al Masrah. This location is more than recognizable, so most Warzone 2 DMZ players should know where it is. The U.S. embassy is the same as Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, so some players will feel at home when they get there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After getting to the U.S. embassy, players must go to the middle of the area and plant the bomb on the supply box, located at the end of the two buildings. Players must drop the bomb where the supply site and complete the mission’s final objective.

Wait for the Charge to Detonate Near the Supply Site

This may seem like the easiest part of the mission, but it can get tricky if you do not manage your time well. The bomb will detonate at the 20-minute mark, no matter where you are, so as soon as players get the bomb, they need to drop it at the supply site, or players will die with the bomb.

Players can drop the bomb at any time if they do not want to die, but they must enter another DMZ match to complete the mission.

Warzone 2 DMZ may seem like an easy experience, but many players are still learning where certain items are and how to complete missions, so do not hesitate if you want to learn how to find gun oil, how to unlock the Legion missions, or how to Exfil. We will give you the help you need.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023