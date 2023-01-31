How To Control Your Stamina In Undisputed – Stop Tiring Out So Quickly

Gamers eager to get into the ring with Undisputed seem to have found themselves winding down in the ring quite quickly. While this particular title is aiming to be one of the most realistic depictions of the sport around, some gamers have found that boxers tend to tire out rather quickly, leaving them with noodle arms and pillow punches.

But, is there anything players can do to increase their Stamina while in the ring? Let’s dive in and find out what may be causing this issue, and if there are things players can do to prevent themselves from winding down within the first few rounds of a 12-round match. The last thing you’d expect to find in your boxing game is yourself face first on the canvas, but as it turns out, that may be what you get if you’re not careful.

Tips To Preserve Your Stamina In Undisputed

No matter the kind of fighter you choose, Stamina is one of the most important aspects of their arsenal. Coming into the ring and trying to lay out your opponent is one thing, but preserving your strength to unleash it at the final moment is more important the coming out swinging. Let’s find out how to keep your Stamina in the good, rather than finding yourself gassed quickly.

Time Your Punches Properly

One of the most important parts of a boxing match is to keep yourself in the game and keep your head low. You can’t come out swinging like a madman, or you’re going to find yourself gassed out rather quickly. Timing is important, and hitting your opponent with a properly timed countershot is going to cause more damage than hitting them with a simple combination in the opening moments of the bell.

There is still a chance that you could get lucky and deliver a knockout punch while flailing wildly, but be strategic in your approach rather than aggressive and you’re bound to find the rhythm that you need to end this fight quicker than expected. Be defensive, rather than aggressive on occasion.

Block, But Don’t Continue Eating Punches

While it may seem like the safe bet to continue blocking throughout the entire match, you’re going to notice that your stamina is going to start tanking if you just sit through an onslaught of punches. While you may be protecting your body and your face, you’re going to tire yourself out from just taking countless punches.

Be active on the mat, and keep moving around. Don’t just stay in one spot, eating punches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The only thing that is going to do for you is earn you a ticket to the canvas faster than you would if you were actually attempting to fight against your enemy. Be smart and proactive against your opponent.

If You’re Going To Be Aggressive, Be Sparingly So

Look, we know that you want to get out there and cause as much damage as possible, as quickly as possible. That’s just a simple fact, and one of the best parts of this game. So, if you feel the need to throw a quick combination of punches quickly, make sure to take a break in between your flurries and combos to give yourself a chance to recoup some of the energy expended.

Jumping in and trying to deliver a first-round knockout is going to be difficult, if not impossible at times. It may look impressive, but coming out guns blazing is just going to hurt you in the long run. Lay some good hits, and get the foundations of the match going before you decide to go all in on this route. Put yourself in the shoes of the champion and find out what style is going to work best for you.

These tips should give players the perfect chance to finally get their feet wet enough to get through a match without completely pooping out before the final bell rings. A knockout is always impressive to watch, but wearing down your opponent through carefully placed jabs and hooks until you can deliver the final blow is much more satisfying. Make sure to keep your friends away from these tips so you can always bring the pain.

Undisputed is available now in Early Access on PC. It will be available at a later date on Consoles.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023