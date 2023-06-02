How to Counter Drive Impact in Street Fighter 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Street Fighter 6 has introduced a new mechanic called Drive Impact. Drive Impact can be incredibly powerful and will give players of all skill levels some trouble dealing with it. The good news is that there are ways to counter the Drive Impact move, leaving your opponent vulnerable for a short time. This guide will cover how players can counter Drive Impact in Street Fighter 6.

Ways to Counter Drive Impact in Street Fighter 6

There are a couple of ways to counter Drive Impact in Street Fighter 6. The first is using Drive Impact at the same time as your opponent. Timing this correctly will counter the opponent’s Drive Impact move and will have your fighter dealing damage. It can be easy to tell when your opponent is using Drive Impact as it is very flashy with colors — so as soon as you notice those colors use your Drive Impact move to counter.

Next, players can counter Drive Impact with the perfect parry. Perfect parries are challenging to pull off as they have to be timed perfectly and right before the opponent lands a hit on you. Players can perform a perfect parry by pressing R1 or RB for modern controls and L2 or LT for classic, but it needs to be executed at the last moment before being hit. Pulling off a perfect parry on a Drive Impact will leave your opponent vulnerable for a second — allowing you to land slower but stronger moves that your opponent would typically easily block.

How to Practice Drive Impact Counters

The best way to get good at countering Drive Impact moves is to head into the Training Mode in the Fighting Ground section of the game. Players can enter the pause menu in training and select “Drive Impact Defense Practice.” Selecting this option will cause the computer fighter to use Drive Impact against you, allowing you to practice these counter moves that this guide went over.

The more I practice Drive Impact Defense in training mode, the more it becomes second nature. It can be frustrating at first, but keep up with the practice, and your opponents will have no chance of using this new move against you. Make sure to bring your new counter skills to online play and reach high for the Master rank!