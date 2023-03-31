Image: San Diego Studio

In MLB The Show 23, players can make use of a wide array of features in order to create their own fully customizable stadium, which can then be used on many of the game’s modes. But how can you do that? Now, here’s how to create and then customize a stadium in MLB The Show 23.

How to Create a Stadium in MLB The Show 23

Once you boot MLB The Show 23, you will be able to create and then fully customize your own stadium by first heading to Create, located at the top right of your screen. After clicking on it, you just need to head to Stadium Creator and then click on the plus tab located below the My Stadiums section.

After doing that, you will be able to thoroughly customize your stadium by selecting props. as well as the types and the placement of structures. On Stadium Creator, you will also be able to check out and select among templates and creations made by the game’s community.

After customizing your stadium, you will be able to save it by selecting Save Changes on the game’s pause menu and then selecting your desired slot.

Related: How to Use MLB The Show 23 Face Scan to Import Your Face in Road to the Show

To recap. here’s how to create a Stadium in the game:

Head to the main menu.

Select Create.

Click on Stadium Creator.

Once on the Stadium Creator menu, head to My Stadiums and then click on the + tab in order to start customizing your own Stadium.

It’s important to point out that the create your own stadium feature is only present in the current gen versions of the game (PS5/Series X/S).

Now that you know how to create your own stadium in the game, don’t forget to also check out All Diamond Dynasty Cards in MLB The Show 23.

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023