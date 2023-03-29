Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what all Diamond Dynasty cards in MLB The Show 23 are so you know what to expect from Season 1’s rewards? The Diamond Dynasty cards will be broken down into three seasons, each with its cards for you to earn. Within each season, you will have the Season Set and the Core Set, lasting six to eight weeks. This means you only have a short period to earn the Diamond Dynasty cards you want.

All Season 1, 2, and 3 Diamond Dynasty Cards in MLB The Show 23

After a season is over one of the sets will rotate out and be unavailable to use in specific functions of Diamond Dynasty. You can see how the rotation works by the following bulleted list:

Season 1: Set 1 Core

Set 1 Core Season 2: Set 1, Set 2, and Core

Set 1, Set 2, and Core Season 3: Set 2, Set 3, and Core

Season 1 will consist of Set 1 and Core cards. Within Set 1, you will be able to unlock over 30 different Captains that you can use to improve the strength of your Diamond Dynasty team. Here is the complete list of Captains. The Core set includes all Live Series Collection Rewards, Live Series Players, Negro Leagues Storylines, and more.

MLB The Show 23 Team Affinity Season 1 Players

Here are all Season 1 Captains broken down by their leagues.

American League

Here are all of the Season 1 American League captains sorted by their divisions.

East

Adley Rutschman (C, Baltimore Orioles)

(C, Baltimore Orioles) Chris Sale (SP, Boston Red Sox)

(SP, Boston Red Sox) Aaron Judge (OF, New York Yankees)

(OF, New York Yankees) Gerrit Cole (SP, New York Yankees)

(SP, New York Yankees) Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP, New York Yankees)

(SP, New York Yankees) Shane McClanahan (SP, Tampa Bay Rays)

(SP, Tampa Bay Rays) Alex Manoah (SP, Toronto Blue Jays)

Central

Liam Hendriks (RP, Chicago White Sox)

(RP, Chicago White Sox) Elvis Andrus (SS, (Chicago White Sox)

(SS, (Chicago White Sox) Shane Bieber (SP, Cleveland Guardians)

(SP, Cleveland Guardians) Andres Gimenez (2B, Cleveland Guardians)

(2B, Cleveland Guardians) Miguel Cabrera (DH, Detroit Tigers)

(DH, Detroit Tigers) Zach Greinke (SP, Kansas City Royals)

(SP, Kansas City Royals) Byron Buxton (OF, Minnesota Twins)

West:

Shohei Ohtani (SP, Anaheim Angels)

(SP, Anaheim Angels) Jose Altuve (2B, Houston Astros)

(2B, Houston Astros) Ryan Pressly (CP, Houston Astros)

(CP, Houston Astros) Seth Brown (1B) – Oakland Athletics)

(1B) – Oakland Athletics) Paul Sewald (CP, Seattle Mariners)

(CP, Seattle Mariners) Martin Perez (SP, Texas Rangers)

National League

Here are all of the Season 1 National League captains sorted by their divisions.

East

Austin Riley (3B, Atlanta Braves)

(3B, Atlanta Braves) Sandy Alcantara (SP, Miami Marlins)

(SP, Miami Marlins) Pete Alonso (1B, New York Mets)

(1B, New York Mets) Bryce Harper (RF, Philadelphia Phillies)

(RF, Philadelphia Phillies) J.T. Realmuto (C, Philadelphia Phillies)

(C, Philadelphia Phillies) Josiah Gray (SP, Washington Nationals)

Central

Ian Happ (LF, Chicago Cubs)

(LF, Chicago Cubs) Joey Votto (1B, Cincinnati Reds)

(1B, Cincinnati Reds) Corbin Burns (SP, Milwaukee Brewers)

(SP, Milwaukee Brewers) Andrew McCutchen (RF, Pittsburgh Pirates)

(RF, Pittsburgh Pirates) Adam Wainwright (SP, St. Louis Cardinals)

West

Zac Gallen (SP Arizona Diamondbacks)

(SP Arizona Diamondbacks) Daniel Bard (CP, Colorado Rockies)

(CP, Colorado Rockies) Clayton Kershaw (SP, Los Angeles Dodgers)

(SP, Los Angeles Dodgers) Manny Machado (3B, San Diego Padres)

(3B, San Diego Padres) Brandon Crawford (SS, San Francisco Giants)

Captain Choice Packs

Here are the Captains from the Captains Choice pack that you received if you pre-ordered MLB The Show 23. If you didn’t pre-order you can still purchase these in the MLB The Show 23 shop. Here’s the full list of the exclusive Captain Series Choice Pack players:

David Ortiz (DH, Boston Red Sox)

(DH, Boston Red Sox) Mike Piazza (C, Los Angeles Dodgers)

(C, Los Angeles Dodgers) David Wright (3B, New York Mets)

(3B, New York Mets) Derek Jeter (SS, New York Yankees)

(SS, New York Yankees) Trevor Hoffman (CP, San Diego Padres)

(CP, San Diego Padres) Willie Mays (CF, San Francisco Giants)

(CF, San Francisco Giants) Nolan Ryan (SP, Texas Rangers)

(SP, Texas Rangers) Roy Halladay (SP, Toronto Blue Jays

