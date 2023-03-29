Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what all conquest hidden rewards in MLB The Show 23 are so you know if it is worth your time to complete? To answer this question, yes, they are worth spending the time to complete for multiple reasons. First, you will unlock a ton of packs, cosmetic items, and valuable player cards for your Diamond Dynasty team. Second, you will earn progress toward the man season Program Tracks that offer even more rewards.

Hidden Rewards for All Conquest Maps in MLB The Show 23

Conquest is a single-player mode in Diamond Dynasty that resembles board games like Risk. To win, you must conquer territories to increase your fanbase and beat rival teams. The first thing you want to do is surround your starting stronghold. After that, you want to surround rival teams before you attempt to play them. Finally, you want to conquer all corners of a Conquest map. These tips will make it easier to complete conquest maps.

For completing a conquest map, you will natural complete missions and unlock rewards. In addition, you will also unlock hidden rewards found by conquering parts of the map. Here are all the hidden rewards for Conquest Maps in MLB The Show 23 for every Conquest map.

Nation of Baseball

Here are all rewards for this Conquest map:

70 x Packs

1 x Legends Bat Skin

1 x Classic Stadium

1 x Legend Icon

30 x Team Jerseys

World Basic Classic

Here are all rewards for this Conquest map:

8 x Packs

600 x Stubs

Team Affinity West

Here are all rewards for this Conquest map:

7 x Packs

1 x Gold Equipment

200 x Stubs

Team Affinity Central

Here are all rewards for this Conquest map:

7 x Packs

1 x Gold Equipment

200 x Stubs

Team Affinity East

Here are all rewards for this Conquest map:

7 x Packs

1 x Gold Equipment

200 x Stubs

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023