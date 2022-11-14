In God of War Ragnarok, among the wide array of bosses available. players can also test out their might against a series of special bosses, called The Berserkers, which are the Ragnarok equivalent to the Valkyries seen on its predecessor. Now, in order to help you defeat all of the Berserkers, here’s how to defeat Fraekni The Zealous in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Defeat Freakni The Zealous in God of War Ragnarok

Probably the first Berserker players will find in God of War Ragnarok, Fraekni has a simple but highly effective moveset, composed of a series of normal swings, an unblockable downward swing, a jumping guard-breaking attack, and an unblockable dash, capable of killing players in one hit on most cases (Give Me God of War). Apart from the Red reticle dash, all attacks or variants of it seem to be shared by the other Berserks in the game.

Given the boss’ attacks, we recommend that you take on an aggressive but on-your-toes approach, focused on attacking as much as possible. Overall, our strategy during the whole fight will be to parry everything, and only perform dodges or dodge rolls in order to avoid unblockable attacks. All while also using your companion for extra damage or stun.

How to Avoid Fraekni The Zealous’ Dash

You will be able to avoid the killing dash by performing a simple dodge to the side so keep your head cool and just rinse and repeat until the boss is dead.

Extra Tips for Give Me God of War

For those facing the boss on Give Me God of War, we highly advise you to use your Rage in order to nullify the killing strikes. Using the Lunda Armor set is also recommended in this scenario. You can check out a few other tips for those playing on the difficulty in our tips and tricks article.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022