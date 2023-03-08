How to Defeat Gigantes in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Square Enix

After deciding the best character to start with in Octopath Traveler 2 and all the path actions, you will eventually come across Gigantes, an optional boss that is extremely hard. Octopath Traveler has its difficult moments, but Gigantes can put them all to shame.

All Gigantes Weaknesses in Octopath Traveler 2

Gigantes is such a hard boss in Octopath Traveler 2 because it has an ability that allows it to gain shields after every turn. If you want to counter and defeat Gigantes, you need to deal with its shields.

Gigantes is weak to Swords, Bows, Fire, Ice, and Lightning. While magic can be used for high damage, we recommend arranging your party around Swords and Bows as you can get multiple hits in with these weapons.

Best Party Members to Beat Gigantes in Octopath Traveler 2

Ochette is an excellent party member to take into the fight against Gigantes. Her Provoke ability is very good and, if you’ve paired her with the Warrior job, you can use Aggressive Slash and Precise Shot to break down Gigantes’ shields very quickly.

Throné is also a great pick for this fight. If she is paired with the Warrior job, you can use her Latent Power to deal a minimum of six Sword hits and a maximum of 11 with a full BP bar. This is perfect for breaking down Gigantes’ shields.

Lastly, Hikari‘s high damage stats and multi-hit skills with Swords and Bows make him another necessary character for this fight. If paired with the Hunter job, Hikari can use his Bow skills to break Gigantes’ shields and deal high damage when it is vulnerable.

How to Beat Gigantes in Octopath Traveler 2

To beat Gigantes, you need to take the advice on its weaknesses and the best party members and use each turn you have to break the boss’s shields and deal high damage when it is vulnerable.

The quicker you damage Gigantes, the better. The longer the fight goes on, the more chances it’ll have to build up its shields.

You won’t get anything major for beating Gigantes other than bragging rights, but you might discover a way to easily complete the Ghormf side quest.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023