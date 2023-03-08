How to Complete the ‘Ghormf’ Quest in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ghormf is a secret side quest in Octopath Traveler 2 that is easily skippable because it’s hard to know what to do to complete it. However, if you complete this quest, you’ll get a lot of Leaves, a nice weapon, and a warm, wholesome feeling in Octopath Traveler 2.

How to Solve Ghormf Quest Puzzle in Octopath Traveler 2

The Ghormf side quest in Octopath Traveler 2 can be as difficult as finding Octopuffs. That’s why we’re here to help you through it.

To start the Ghormf side quest, you need to have cleared Chapter 1 of the main character’s story. Next, you need to go to the Nameless Village which is northeast in the Toto’haha region.

On the east side of the Nameless Village, to the right of the suspended bridge, you’ll find a Beastling. When you talk to them, they will say incomprehensible things including the “ghormf” line.

After that pleasant chat, leave the Nameless Village and head to Beastling Village. Around the northwest exit of Beastling Village, you’ll find a Beastling who speaks the ancient beast language. Unfortunately, Ochette won’t cut it.

Take this NPC back to the Nameless Village where the first Beastling is. Have the two Beastlings talk to each other. If you’ve done all of this, you’ll complete the Ghormf side quest in Octopath Traveler 2.

As a reward, you’ll get 10,000 Leaves, a Stupefying Stone Axe, and leave with the warm impression that you brought two Beastlings together. Unfortunately, you won’t get a Battle-Tested weapon, but the Stupefying Stone Axe is pretty solid.

With the Ghormf side quest complete in Octopath Traveler 2, you can now move on to other quests like the Waiting All Day and Night Quest. Or, if you want to experience arguably the best part of Octopath Traveler 2, you can discover where to listen to the OST.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023