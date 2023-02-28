How to Complete the Waiting All Day and Night Quest in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 is full of interesting stories for its 8 playable characters, as well as some fun bite-sized quests. While playing through, you’ll need to be clever to complete some, as they might appear to have no answer in sight. While a few quests might simply be item retrieval or going elsewhere, some might have answers right under your nose, as long as you’ve got the right party member. In the case of the ‘Waiting All Day and Night’ quest in Octopath Traveler 2, this one is quick, once you know what to do.

Waiting All Day and Night Quest in Octopath Traveler 2: The Answer is in Front of You

Just to the left of the tavern in Canalbrine, speak to the youth sitting at the table to initiate this quest. Then, bring one of the following party members with you:

Agnea

Ochette

Partitio

Temenos

These characters each have a Path Action available that lets you speak to the person at the table and bring them along with you. Then, change the time from Day to Night, or vice versa, and speak to the other person who appears at the table. This completes the ‘Waiting All Day and Night’ quest in Octopath Traveler 2.

You can choose ‘Allure’ or ‘Guide’ for Agnea and Temenos during the daytime, or ‘Befriend’ or ‘Hire’ for Ochette and Partitio during the nighttime. Any choice is reasonable, especially for such an early area in the game. Completing the quest will get you the following rewards:

3000 Leaves

Magic Nut x1

Empowering Lychee x1

This serves as a good preview of the versatility you have with your characters’ Path Actions and understanding of the Day/Night cycle. Never forget you can instantly swap times by hitting the R2 (PlayStation) or ZR (Switch) button. Knowing this mechanic will come in handy, especially if you only have certain party members and need to use their other abilities to proceed.

