Where to Listen to the Octopath Traveler 2 OST

Image: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 continues to carry the torch for 16-bit era JRPGs in having engaging, fun characters, beautiful visuals, and most importantly, timeless music. The musical score of the game is diverse, with pieces that get the blood pumping, while others are tranquil, serene, and utterly gorgeous. This is the bread and butter of Square Enix JRPGs, something that’s undeniably a strength of theirs. If you want to listen to the official soundtrack (OST) of Octopath Traveler 2, we can point you in the right direction.

Where Can You Listen to the Octopath Traveler 2 OST?

The quickest official answer for those seeking the music is to go to the Square Enix Japanese website where they are hosting samples of 42 tracks. These tracks are beautiful bite-sized ways to experience the wonderful music of Octopath Traveler 2 and its OST, from character themes to background music during exploration, to battle themes.

There are likely other avenues you can check later, including series composer Yasunori Nishiki’s Spotify and YouTube Music profiles. While these channels let you listen to his Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Octopath Traveler 1 soundtrack, Octopath 2 is not yet available. For now, the Square website is the quickest way to sample the music.

How Do You Buy the Octopath Traveler 2 OST?

The OST for Octopath Traveler 2 can be purchased, and frankly, it sounds like an awesome offering. The entire OST is a 6-disc soundtrack and is up for pre-order on the North American Square Enix site, while the samples you may have checked out account for only 1/3 of the tracks within.

If you’re an audiophile who enjoys great video game music and wants tunes for every mood, this is a great option for you to take the world of Solistia with you wherever you go. The soundtrack is set for a March 2023 release.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023