Saints Row is the reboot of the beloved franchise and there is a lot to experience within the title. This game has also brought Co-Op to the universe of Saints Row once again and many will be enjoying playing through the title with others. Further, if you are simply taking to Santo Ileso by yourself then you will no doubt be wanting to work through a lot of the various side activities or collectibles on offer. In order to unlock some special abilities for weapons or vehicles, you will find yourself needing to complete certain tasks and one of these is performing a few barrel rolls. This guide article will take you through the entire process of how to do a barrel roll in Saints Row.

Performing a Barrel Roll in Saints Row

This may seem like a very easy task if you have played any other open-world game with vehicles, however, there is a slight catch to completing barrel rolls within Saints Row, and the process of doing them isn’t mentioned to you. Firstly, I would personally recommend having a vehicle that goes pretty fast. You will want to build up a lot of speed to maximize your airtime. Speaking of airtime, one of the best places to visit to perform barrel rolls is The Badlands region. There are lots of places to ramp off within the region and it will make the task of barrel rolling even easier. Height and speed will be your best friend for rolling in style.

When you are in the air with your vehicle, you will want to act like you are performing a drift with the handbrake/brake, hold the button and then start to roll your vehicle to the left or the right in a specific direction. While you are tumbling to the ground with your vehicle after leaving the ramp/rocky outcrop, you will want to immediately brake in the air and start rolling the vehicle. You will be driving vehicles with special abilities in no time through the gorgeous Santo Ileso.

Saints Row is available right now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on PC.