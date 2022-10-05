Warframe’s Mother Tokens are extremely important in Warframe. They’re used to increase your rank with the Entrati Syndicate and buy high-value items from the Daughter of Necralisk. Here’s the good news: Mother Tokens are easy to snag. All you really need is to head over to the Necralisk and talk to the Mother and do various bounties. Here is how to earn Mother Tokens in Warframe.

Getting Mother Tokens in Warframe

There are two strategies for earning Mother Tokens in Warframe. Here is how to do just that:

Necralisk Field Bounties from Mother

Trading with Grandmother

Field Bounties from Mother

The simplest route to getting Mother Tokens is by getting them through Field Bounties. Head to Mother on the Necralisk and grab a few of her bounty missions. Pay close attention to the bonus goals you’ll need to achieve when getting these missions.

If you’re strong enough, we advise you to go with Tier 5 bounties so you can get the most Mother Tokens for each bounty.

Here is how many Mother Tokens you will get per Tier level:

Tier 1 – Level 5 to 15 – 12 Mother Tokens

– Level 5 to 15 – 12 Mother Tokens Tier 2 – Level 15 to 25 – 30 Mother Tokens

– Level 15 to 25 – 30 Mother Tokens Tier 3 – Level 25 to 30 – 45 Mother Tokens

– Level 25 to 30 – 45 Mother Tokens Tier 4 – Level 30 to 40 – 85 Mother Tokens

– Level 30 to 40 – 85 Mother Tokens Tier 5 – Level 40 to 60 – 136 Mother Tokens

– Level 40 to 60 – 136 Mother Tokens Tier 5 (Steel Path ) – Level 100 – 150 Mother Tokens

Trade With Grandmother

The other route is by selling off assets through a random assortment of Camion Drift under the Mend the Family option to Grandmother in exchange for Mother Tokens. However, we don’t advise you to do this as the only items she takes are very valuable. Only do this if you cannot finish any of the bounties.

How to Use Mother Tokens in Warframe

Mother Tokens are mainly used to buy event-exclusive items during the Nights of Naberus event. They can also be used to trade with Grandmother for 100 Entrati Standing or for Grandmother Tokens.

Warframe is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.