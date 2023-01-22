How to Engrave Your Weapons in Fire Emblem Engage

Image: Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem Engage brings back many lovable mechanics from the previous games but includes a unique one based on the Emblem characters you encounter. Each of them, heroes from different Fire Emblem franchise titles, are capable of impressive skills to set them apart, and some of their most distinctive can be carried into battle. Learning to engrave your weapons is a key enhancement in Fire Emblem Engage, and can have huge benefits.

Where Do You Go to Engrave Your Weapons in Fire Emblem Engage?

Go to the Smithy in the Somniel Plaza and select ‘Engrave’ to open your weapons inventory, select a weapon, and an Emblem to bind to them. If you engrave these heroes’ power into your weapons, it’ll give you a diverse array of tactical advantages in Fire Emblem Engage.

Image: Intelligent Systems

This option isn’t free, however: it costs varying sums of Bond Fragments, scaling higher in value depending on how rare or powerful the weapon is. So weapons like the Armorslayer will cost as high as 250 Bond Fragments, while the humble Slim Sword will only cost 50. The key thing here is the type of benefits you can reap from them, which can be a big help, especially early on before any notable upgrades.

What Are the Differences Between Engrave Effects in FE Engage?

If you engrave your weapon, you’re making more than a cosmetic change in Fire Emblem Engage. Each engraving affects your character’s battle stats such as Might, Hit, Crit, Weight, Avoid, Dodge, and more. For players struggling to keep the protagonist Alear alive, we recommend the Holy (Sigurd) Emblem, giving the Libération weapon a massive +20 Avo boost along with added Weight and Might. This allows Alear to run circles around enemies while rapidly filling their Engage Meter.

Ultimately though, upgrade however you see fit, it might just make the difference in turning your underperforming units into meat grinders on the battlefield.

Fire Emblem Engage released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

