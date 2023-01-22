How Do You Change Classes in Fire Emblem Engage?

Image: Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem Engage continues a rich 30+ year tradition of turn-based tactical roleplaying in its diverse options for character classes. While you might be enjoying your hold on the battlefield at any given point, you’ll reach a moment where you’ll be wanting to upgrade. To change classes in Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll find it’s slightly different this time around, but with a similar result: upgraded or changed stats, and usually a flashy new look.

Why Can’t You Find the Master Seal to Change Your Class in Fire Emblem Engage?

Hit ‘+’ while outside of battle and select ‘Inventory’ to pick your level 10+ character and you’ll see the ‘Change Class’ option. You will need a Master Seal, or potentially your Second Seals if you’re looking to make a more drastic change to your overall Base Class. You’ll be able to do this once your applicable unit reaches level 10 of a Class that can be upgraded. This additional method to change classes is one difference between Fire Emblem Engage and other entries and might catch players off guard.

Image: Intelligent Systems

Image: Intelligent Systems

While most classes have a ceiling of level 20 before they can’t level up further, it’s worthwhile to consider the benefits of holding off at first before changing classes. But generally, with the presence of Second Seals, you won’t need to worry. Consider Second Seals not only as a way to keep your character growing, but also to cover any discrepancies such as any points of the Weapon Triangle needing coverage.

How Early Can You Change Classes in FE Engage?

Image: Intelligent Systems

You can technically change classes as early as you find a Master Seal, with the game prompting a Class Change tutorial window when it happens. For instance, on the Mysterious Merchant Paralogue, reachable after beating Chapter 6, you can find it in the rightmost chest, but you might want to beat the thieves to it. Changing classes is undeniably beneficial and prevents units from stagnating with their current stats, especially if they have a high ceiling of growth.

Fire Emblem Engage released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023