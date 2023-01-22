How to Get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Master Seals aren’t exceptionally skilled marine mammals but rather items that can be used to promote your Units in Fire Emblem Engage. Using a Master Seal will unlock that Unit’s Advance Class, enhancing their stats, allowing them to utilize new weapons, and even giving them a fancy new look.

In this guide, you can find a list of where to obtain or purchase Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage to ensure your Units stay prim, proper, and ready for the most challenging battles.

How to Obtain Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

In Fire Emblem Engage, Master Seals can be purchased in Somniel’s Item Shop for 2,500 gold, obtained from Treasure Chests, or received as a reward for clearing Chapters.

Completing Chapters 7, 16, and 17 will reward you with a complimentary Master Seal at their respective conclusions. Treasure Chests containing Master Seals are guaranteed in Chapter 7 (The Grand Crossing) and Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant, in which you can also recruit a familiar face.

Master Seals are sold in limited quantities until completing Chapter 18, which will unlock an unlimited stock. They are restocked at the end of Chapter 13 and Chapter 17.

How to Use a Master Seal in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Master Seals can be used in Fire Emblem Engage’s Inventory screen, which is accessed by pressing + on the World Map. Select the Unit you want to promote and then Change Class. Select a suitable promotion and then confirm your decision.

Not all class changes utilize Master Seals, however. Some will instead need a separate item called the Second Seal, which is used to re-class rather than upgrade. Units also need to be at least Level 10 to use a Master Seal.

Who Should You Use Your Master Seal On?

Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

The first Master Seal you obtain in Fire Emblem Engage should be used on the protagonist character, Alear. This will transform them from a Dragon Child to a Divine Dragon, increasing their stats and allowing them to use martial arts. Alear is the most critical Unit in the game, as every Chapter requires them to stay alive throughout.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023