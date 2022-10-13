How to Enter a Custom Game Code in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a lot on offer for anyone who wants to experience a wonderful first-person shooter with a heavy emphasis on tactics and strategy. Whether you’re learning the best strategies and team compositions for D.Va or are simply just enjoying exploring the vibrant maps — there truly is something for everyone. Of course, there are also a lot of side activities that you can enjoy in the experience such as custom games. Not only that but if you are hunting for a specific custom game you can do that through the use of the code. There can be some difficulty though in finding where you are to input that code. This article will take you through the process of how to enter a custom game codes in Overwatch 2.

Entering a Custom Game Code in Overwatch 2

In order to begin the process, you will have to make your way to the ‘Custom Games’ menu and create a game. This can be done by pressing square on PlayStation but otherwise there will be an indicator down the bottom of the screen of what to press. When you have done this, proceed to the summary section where there will be an area that lets you access where you need to get to in order to input the code.

As seen above, the icon which we indicated with the red box around it is the one you have to click to get to the menu where you can input the game code. Once you are there, this is where you can easily add the custom code you were wanting. Whether you are going to be trying some of the best Aim Training custom game codes for Overwatch 2 or otherwise. Before you start the custom game you can also of course edit some other settings that you may want to alter. It is truly up to you what certain game type you are looking for.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.