How to Evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet contain many new Pokémon. Some of these are familiar Pokémon with different forms, some are brand-new creatures with unique evolutions, and some are simply regional variants found only in Paldea. Of course, there’s also brand-new evolutions for Pokémon that already existed in earlier games. Bisharp is one of these Pokémon, gaining a new evolution known as Kingambit. Figuring out how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit can be tricky, as it doesn’t evolve through levels like most Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

How Can Players Evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Evolving Bisharp involves the use of a new item known as the Leader’s Crest. The Leader’s Crest is often held by wild Bisharp, so you can simply search for and catch them until you find one holding it. Then, with your Bisharp holding the item, you’ll need to defeat three other Bisharp that also hold the item. Once you’ve achieved this goal, simply level up your Bisharp and it will evolve into Kingambit! If you’ve defeated three and find your Bisharp is not evolving, simply keep beating them to make sure you run into some holding their own Leader’s Crest.

Kingambit is an incredibly powerful Pokémon, especially when you find one with the Supreme Overlord ability. This will boost its attack for each ally that has been knocked out, making it a perfect final Pokémon to take out tough trainers with. Additionally, it has its own signature move known as Kowtow Cleave, a Dark-type attack that never misses and takes advantage of Kingambit’s high physical attack. Trying to evolve a Bisharp into this form can prove to be time-consuming, but the results are certainly worth it. Persevere and continue battling as many Bisharp as you can to get a fantastic addition to your team!

