How-to-Evolve-Maschiff-into-Mabosstiff-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

The new Pokemon showcased in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for Generation 9 have promoted a wide variety of evolution processes for trainers to experiment with to complete their Pokedex, but luckily several of the newest additions follow the traditional pattern of evolving once they reach a certain level. For a Pokemon like Maschiff, you’ll need to keep earning XP to increase the level of your Pokemon until it’s ready to evolve. So read on to find out everything you need to know about evolving Maschiff and what you need to do.

When Does Maschiff Evolve into Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Maschiff is one of the easier Pokemon to evolve in Scarlet and Violet since it only needs to be leveled up rather than given an item, taken for a walk, or knowing a special move and using it several times. To evolve your Maschiff into Mabosstiff, it needs to be level thirty or above. If you catch a Maschiff above level 30, you must reach the next level before the evolution process automatically triggers. This can be done using XP Candy or Rare Candy, which will also trigger the evolution screen rather than using the Pokemon consistently in battle.

Much like Maschiff, Masbosstiff adopts the same entirely dark-type build as Maschiff, which makes it an incredibly strong Pokemon with a ghost or psychic typing. However, while it has the potential to be a powerful Pokemon to keep in your party, its Dark-type build also comes with weaknesses. If you come up against a foe with a bug, fairy, or fighting type, Maschiff and Mabosstiff are particularly susceptible to damage. This is worth considering if you’re planning to take either of these Pokemon to the Elite 4 since you don’t know which Pokemon type the trainers will have yet, and one wrong move could have you repeating the battles!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.