Among the wide array of Grass-type Pokémon in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Petilil’s evolution Lilligant can be considered one of the best, thanks to her ability to deal high damage with SP attacks, especially Petal Blizzard, as well as her relatively high-speed stat. But how can you evolve your Petilil into a Lilligant in the games? Now, in order to help all of those looking to both get a Lilligant and complete their Paldea Pokédex, here’s how to evolve your Petilil into a Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In a way similar to how you can evolve a Snorunt into a Froslass, you can evolve your Petilil into a Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by simply using a Sun Stone on the Pokémon. This is a feat you can do by opening your bag, selecting the Sun Stone, going to Use this Item, and then selecting your Petilil.

To recap, here’s a step-by-step guide to how to evolve your Petilil into a Lilligant in both games:

Get a Sun Stone.

Open your Bag.

Select your Sun Stone amongst your items.

Give the stone to your Petilil in order to automatically evolve them into a Lilligant.

With that said, as getting a Sun Stone in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is not an easy task, you can also find Liligant’s in the wild. More specifically, you can find a Liligant at both the northmost portion of Paldea, on North Province (Area Three), and at the map’s southeast portion, around the city of Alfornada.

You can check out all the spots in which you can find a Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022