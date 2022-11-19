As usual for the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can make use of a wide array of evolutionary stones in order to unlock new and powerful forms for their Pokémon. But where can you actually find such stones in the games? Now, in order to make your endeavor of finding all evolutionary stones a bit easier, here’s where to find a Sun Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find a Sun Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Though you will be able to find Sun Stones while exploring certain areas in the game, more specifically the Asado Desert region, you can actually get your hands on a few during the Artazon Gym Test, which tasks you to find and then bring back a total of 10 Sunflora through the city. To be more specific, although some Sunflora will be willing to follow you, a few will need to be defeated in order to complete the task, and defeating them may reward you with the stones. In our case, each Sunflora defeated rewarded us with a Sun Stone.

To make your endeavor of finding the Sunflora and getting the stones easier, we highly recommend that you check out the location of all 10 Sunflora in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

With that said, it’s important to point out that, although the Sun Stone will not be needed in order to get any of the Eeveelutions available in the game, many must have evolutionary stones, such as the Fire, Thunder, Leaf, and Water stones can be brought in the late game in exchange for either 3,000 Pokedollars or League Points. You can check out how to easily farm LP in our How to Farm League Points (LP) Fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide.

You can play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022